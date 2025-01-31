The liquidity dry-up of banks in India was partly RBI’s own doing

Consider the snappy use of handsets to scan QR codes for UPI payments. Potentially, easy online transfers can de-stabilize banks. That’s on paper. However, it is important to adapt the Basel norms to India’s own situation. In a scenario where our banks maintain both a cash reserve ratio of 4% and a statutory liquidity ratio of 18%, the case for an overly strict LCR is weak. Especially since banks in India depend on retail rather than wholesale deposits, which means that the kind of collapse witnessed in the case of US-based Silicon Valley Bank in 2023 is highly unlikely, if not impossible.