“Banking,” says Section 5(b) of the Banking Regulation Act of 1949, is “accepting for the purpose of lending or investment, of deposits of money from the public, repayable on demand or otherwise, and withdrawable by cheque, draft, order or otherwise.”
RBI’s liquidity infusion: It may relieve the symptom but not the real problem that Indian banking must confront
SummaryTo address liquidity tightness in India’s banking system, we need a proper diagnosis of what’s causing it, followed by remedial action. A temporary balm may just be glossing over a deep structural problem of bank deposits drying up.
