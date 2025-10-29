RBI’s nod for bank-funded M&As comes at a great moment for the Indian economy
Indian banks have long had the wherewithal to fund big-ticket acquisitions. RBI’s regulatory easing of the way should lend corporate India dynamism at a moment that’s apt for a wave of mergers and even help reduce our foreign debt.
Amid the torrent of regulatory notifications from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after its last monetary policy meeting, one of the pleasant surprises was its green-lighting of the financing of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) by domestic banks, placing them at par with their global peers.