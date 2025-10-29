While M&As between two non-listed companies are governed by bilateral negotiations, in the case of listed companies, the procedure is well laid out by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules, which state that an acquirer (including persons acting in concert) must publicly make an open offer to acquire shares from the public if its (or their) acquisition of shares or voting rights in a listed company reaches or exceeds 25%. Sebi’s takeover rules are designed to protect the interests of minority shareholders by ensuring transparency and fairness in such transactions.