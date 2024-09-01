Opinion
Would a more diverse monetary policy panel spell better RBI rate calls?
Summary
- The MPC is to be reconstituted soon. So far, the central bank’s interest rate-setting panel’s three external members have been economists from academia, mostly. Would widening out their background serve the country better or worse? A look at the pros and cons of MPC diversification.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is to be reconstituted soon, as per its usual schedule, and its revised composition will be of interest.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more