Ajit Ranade: RBI must not abandon headline inflation as its target
Summary
A shift to core inflation targeting could injure the Reserve Bank of India’s credibility, weaken its communication, make expectations harder to influence and get in the way of a regime that’s working well. Don’t fix what ain’t broke.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited comments from stakeholders on a discussion paper on the next five-yearly review of its monetary policy framework. This framework, called India’s flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime, was adopted in 2016.
