Ajit Ranade: RBI must not abandon headline inflation as its target

The demand for shifting from headline to core inflation as a target stems from the volatility of food and fuel prices. For instance, vegetable prices can jump up and down at double-digit rates in a short period, causing the headline index to swing. Food prices in India are seen to be affected by supply shocks and considered immune to monetary policy action. Hence, some have argued for removing them from the formal target. The Economic Survey 2023-24 too had suggested exploring core inflation targeting to avoid monetary policy being used to address supply-induced food price spikes, which can lead to over-tightening that hurts growth.