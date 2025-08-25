Monetary policy framework review: RBI must keep inflation firmly in its crosshairs
Summary
The central bank’s call for feedback on its monetary policy framework is welcome. Overall, flexible inflation targeting has served India well so far. But every review is an opportunity to make it better.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) discussion paper (DP) on its monetary policy framework, released last Thursday as part of a mandated five-yearly review, poses four key questions on which the central bank has sought feedback.
