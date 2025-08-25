The framework must also ensure greater transparency. As of now, the bank is required to submit a report to the government whenever the 6% FIT ceiling is breached for three consecutive quarters, but there is no mandate to make it public. The last time we had a breach—for five quarters in a row from the fourth quarter of 2021-22 to the fourth quarter of 2022-23, the report was kept under wraps. Overall, the FIT framework has served us well so far. But every review should be seen as an opportunity to improve it.