RBI credit reforms: India’s central bank seems concerned about the state of India’s economy
RBI didn’t cut its policy rate in its October monetary policy review, but its other credit easing measures suggest concern about the performance of India’s economy. The irony is that the real challenge lies in pushing up growth in employment and real wages.
It all starts with some signalling, achieved largely through adjustment of liquidity and recalibration of benchmark rates as well as yield curves. Then comes nuanced communication, imploring economic agents to read between the lines, with the hope that this will help mould market expectations.