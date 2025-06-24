To lower rates in a bold or measured way is a classic dilemma of monetary policy
The Reserve Bank of India opted for a bold cut this month in defiance of the conservative school of rate policy. Amid conditions of high economic uncertainty, such a call can go either way. Is it time for new estimates of India’s neutral rate of interest?
The minutes of the June meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) were released last week. They tell us a lot about how the fog of uncertainty hanging over the global economy has influenced the thinking of the six MPC members who collectively decide interest rate policy in India.