To lower rates in a bold or measured way is a classic dilemma of monetary policy

How monetary policymakers should respond to uncertainty is a tricky question, as much art as science. The main issue is how monetary policy should be crafted by a central bank when the impact of its policies on the economy is even less predictable than usual. In other words, when it is unclear how firms, consumers and financial markets will respond to changes in interest rates, as is often the case when an economy is being battered by exogenous shocks such as military or trade wars.