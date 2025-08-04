Monetary policy: RBI may pause rate cuts in August
Despite the favourable inflation data and mixed growth trend, the RBI may opt to wait before acting again.
The inflation trajectory in 2025 has evolved rapidly. Consumer prices are falling faster than expected, wholesale prices are in mild deflation, and food prices—once a source of macroeconomic volatility—have turned sharply benign. On the other hand, recent high-frequency growth data has been mixed, with some indicators showing a sequential pick-up in economic activity while others remain subdued.