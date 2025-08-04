We premise our view on three reasons: (a) real interest rates are already in the neutral zone (1.4%-1.9%), suggesting policy is appropriately calibrated; (b) even as near-term inflation is likely to undershoot the RBI’s estimate, we believe one-year-ahead inflation expectations will likely be unchanged, which is important as monetary policy works with lags; and (c) while inflation has surprised on the downside, growth data is still evolving, and the RBI may want more clarity on the recovery's durability given the front loaded policy action in June. In this context, both trends in high-frequency domestic demand with the upcoming festive season and clarity on US-India trade negotiations will be important to track.