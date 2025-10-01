Monetary policy rates aren’t all that determine an economy’s credit scenario
RBI’s rate decisions serve primarily as signals, not guarantees. Markets may choose to follow or ignore them, influenced by a mix of various factors. It’s unwise to give these signals undue importance. Globally, monetary transmission is both slower and far-from-linear.
Caught between the devil and the deep sea—read, between cutting rates too much, too fast, potentially leading to higher inflation, and continuing with a cautious policy that could potentially harm growth—the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) responded as many saner voices had predicted: By opting to stay put till the mist clears.