RBI sticks to its guns: We’ll have to wait longer for a policy pivot
Summary
- By changing the monetary policy stance to neutral, while maintaining the status quo on rates, Governor Das has kept the central bank’s options open.
On Wednesday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das stayed true to his words. In contrast to his global peers (read many large central banks), Das stuck to his guns, keeping policy rates unchanged, while showing flexibility—changing the monetary-policy stance to “neutral" from the erstwhile “focused on withdrawal of accommodation."