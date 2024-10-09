RBI sticks to its guns: We’ll have to wait longer for a policy pivot

Sure, there is the possibility that keeping rates higher for longer when most others are cutting them could trigger hot money inflows. But if RBI has any concerns on that front, Governor Das betrayed no signs of it, though foreign exchange inflows, especially into debt instruments, have been particularly strong during the last six quarters (even as foreign portfolio investors have been selling equities). Both as a result of the wide interest-rate gap between India and the US and the recent inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices.