Opinion
Why hasn't RBI shifted its policy stance to neutral yet?
Summary
- The Indian central bank’s focus on price stability even as exchange rate volatility risks loom is fine, but it still hasn’t shifted its policy stance to ‘neutral.’ What could possibly explain this? Has the economy’s savings-investment fulcrum changed, as a research paper suggests?
Even as the US central bank seems set to pivot to monetary easing soon, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appears in no hurry to do likewise. Its Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision on Thursday showed no sign of softening its inflation focus.
