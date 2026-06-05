The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) credit policy is important not just from the point of view of the repo rate and stance, but also the commentary which goes along with it on the state of the economy. While the state of the economy is covered by RBI’s monthly Bulletin, close attention is paid to what the policy states.
An apt policy: RBI may tighten credit later but its current focus is on attracting flows of foreign exchange
SummaryIt took a wait-and-watch approach on the repo rate, although India’s inflation trajectory points to a rate hike later this fiscal year. RBI assured the banking system of liquidity and took steps to attract more forex flows. Quite appropriate, under the conditions.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) credit policy is important not just from the point of view of the repo rate and stance, but also the commentary which goes along with it on the state of the economy. While the state of the economy is covered by RBI’s monthly Bulletin, close attention is paid to what the policy states.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More