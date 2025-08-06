RBI has done well to focus on its core competence: Price stability
Summary
In times of extreme uncertainty, such as now, it is better for India’s central bank and its monetary policy committee to mark time. Wait for the tariff fog to clear and then proceed.
On 6 August 2025, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy-rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) finally decided, in common with major central banks—of the US, UK, China and the EU— that discretion is the better part of valour.
