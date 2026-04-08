Over the past three days, 6-8 April 2026, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that is responsible for setting the policy interest rate (repo) has, doubtless, burnt the proverbial midnight oil deliberating on the growth-inflation trade-off. As expected, it has concluded, like most central banks, that it is best to mark time.
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee marches in step with its global counterparts
SummaryIts decision to bide time is eminently sensible, given heightened geo-political uncertainty, despite the temporary reprieve from a 14-day cease-fire.
Over the past three days, 6-8 April 2026, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that is responsible for setting the policy interest rate (repo) has, doubtless, burnt the proverbial midnight oil deliberating on the growth-inflation trade-off. As expected, it has concluded, like most central banks, that it is best to mark time.
About the Author
Mythili Bhusnurmath is an economist-turned-banker-turned journalist. She became the first woman editor of a major financial daily, Financial Express, in 2004. She has been Opinion page editor at The Economic Times, consultant to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, and Senior Consultant at National Council of Applied Economic Research, Delhi.<br><br>She turned to journalism after 16 years with SBI and RBI. She has an MA in economics from Delhi School of Economics, is a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers, and holds a law degree from Delhi University. She is the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni award from the Delhi School of Economics, has interviewed a number of distinguished economists, policy makers and political figures such as the heads of the International Monetary Fund, the WTO as well as former PM of India, Manmohan Singh and the present PM, Narendra Modi, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.<br><br>Post her retirement, she writes in Economic Times and contributes articles and editorials to Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More