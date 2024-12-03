RBI MPC: FX, not inflation, curbing degrees of policy freedom
Summary
- In an increasingly volatile world, degrees of freedom for the RBI's monetary policy committee to ease policy to support growth would be constrained more by foreign exchange movements rather than inflation
After the recent GDP shocker, speculation is rife regarding a “policy action" in the December monetary policy meeting. However, the global backdrop is not supportive. Global markets are bracing for a stronger dollar, and higher cost of capital with great rotation of flows seen returning to the US, curbing monetary policy flexibility for emerging market central banks.