RBI MPC: FX, not inflation, curbing degrees of policy freedom

Regarding the first question, it is well known that the RBI has various tools at its disposal to prop up liquidity–fine-tuning operations (variable rate repos and term repos) and permanent tools like cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut, open market operations or OMO buybacks, buy/sell FX swaps among others. In our view, FX swaps may be preferred, given that the loss to liquidity has also been permanent. Also, with the RBI’s objective of curbing credit excesses in the banking system and with credit-deposit growth convergence achieved, the central bank may show some comfort to the banking system via a signal to use steps to infuse liquidity as it likely slips into deficit by Q4.