The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used its last two credit policy announcements (on 5 June and 5 August) to convey a few key messages. The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while maintaining a neutral stance, revised its growth and inflation forecasts, and chose to defend the rupee through concessional dollar-swap windows rather than through the policy rate.
RBI MPC at a crossroads over its policy stance
SummaryThe key question is whether a 50-basis-points rate hike and 100bps CRR increase can rein in excess liquidity created by FCNR inflows.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used its last two credit policy announcements (on 5 June and 5 August) to convey a few key messages. The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while maintaining a neutral stance, revised its growth and inflation forecasts, and chose to defend the rupee through concessional dollar-swap windows rather than through the policy rate.
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