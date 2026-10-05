RBI MPC at a crossroads over its policy stance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used its last two credit policy announcements (on 5 June and 5 August) to convey a few key messages. The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while maintaining a neutral stance, revised its growth and inflation forecasts, and chose to defend the rupee through concessional dollar-swap windows rather than through the policy rate.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) used its last two credit policy announcements (on 5 June and 5 August) to convey a few key messages. The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while maintaining a neutral stance, revised its growth and inflation forecasts, and chose to defend the rupee through concessional dollar-swap windows rather than through the policy rate.
It communicated and maintained a benign (albeit watchful) stance on rates. We had seemingly come a long way since the change in stance almost a year ago, and in both cases, the global macro appeared to be becoming hostile.
It communicated and maintained a benign (albeit watchful) stance on rates. We had seemingly come a long way since the change in stance almost a year ago, and in both cases, the global macro appeared to be becoming hostile.
It’s difficult to understand the motive behind such a calibration, given the severely aggressive macro headwinds emerging from geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia. However, an attempt to anchor rates and a concurrent narrative appears to be the single most visible driving factor.
Markets usually find their own sanity. Over the last six months, the transmission of macro risks and the global rate selloff have also emerged in India. The 10-year India government bond (IGB) yield has hardened by around 50 basis points (bps) since the beginning of March, to about 7.20%. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
While bank lending rates have remained sticky, the cost of borrowing via capital markets has moved to reflect global concerns. This divergence is particularly visible in high-quality credit. AAA-rated public sector undertakings (PSUs) and private sector issuers are now borrowing at materially higher levels than their corresponding government securities, with spreads widening as global yields, crude oil and geopolitical risk have repriced the domestic credit curve.
Since the end of July, 10-year AAA PSU spreads over IGBs have widened from about 60 bps to around 70 bps, while comparable AAA non-banking financial company (NBFC) paper has moved from roughly 100 bps to about 120 bps. This is another case of the tail wagging the dog, as bank lending continues to account for about two-thirds of the overall credit distribution metric in India.
Ironically, the only contribution bank lending appears to be making to the present conundrum is to artificially anchor lower yields on credit via the subsidized funds raised by foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR(B), and overseas foreign currency borrowings, or OFCB, swap windows recently gifted by the central bank.
A false sense of calm
Opened on 8 June, the two windows had together drawn about $138 billion by 18 September. Flush with this liquidity, these banks have become the most aggressive under writers in the capital markets, picking up around 50% of total AAA and AA+ rated non-PSU issuances over the last three months, up from about 35% in January-March.
Hence, the false narrative and sense of calm that pervades via bank lending also gets exacerbated via this “asset chase” created by artificially subsidized dollar borrowings by banks. It also comes with attendant issues of this subsidy, further enhancing the overall “underpricing” of systemic credit risks in the Indian context. A classic case of how the side effect of a medication is more lethal than the palliative dose.
Coming back to the palliative dose itself, it is interesting to see that the rupee (INR) is back under depreciation pressure, close on the heels of the window closing; in fact, we saw this almost towards the last day of the window itself. It has also confused market participants about why $140 billion will not alleviate pressure and, in fact, will create some sustained steadiness in USD/INR levels.
The driving force behind this phenomenon is that the $740 billion published reserve figure comforts those who leave the onion whole and brings tears to those who dare to peel it. The $200 billion forward book is being kept afloat through sell-buy swaps to roll over the dollar liability and maintain the “optimum” reserve levels. However, this has serious collateral ramifications and leaves the country’s actual reserve levels closer to $550 billion.
Further, the spread between the 10-year IGB and the 10-year US Treasury has compressed from around 240 bps in October 2025 and 270 bps in April 2026 to approximately 195 bps now. The higher swap costs—one-year forex hedging costs have risen from around 2.4% in October 2025 to approximately 3.5% currently—make implied dollar hedge costs higher, commensurately reducing landed dollar returns for international debt and equity investors. In 2026, equity outflows have reached around $27.8 billion so far, putting pressure on the INR again, compounded by ongoing global macro imbalances in energy availability and prices.
This leaves India tainted as a destination for international flows, and in fact, this repricing appears to be the underlying cause for the significant selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
Reflecting the much-loved forex window, intended to be used to bolster the INR’s aggressive depreciation and race to a 100 against the dollar, appears to have turned out to be a Brutus-like friend for the central bank.
The confusion and transmission anomalies in the very scheme purported to save the INR appear to be strategically weakening it.
RBI’s options
It’s not hard to see the situation the central bank inherits as it faces policy challenges on Wednesday and in the coming weeks. Given global events, the essential “real” buffer appears to be compromised at a vulnerable time.
Closer to home, the domestic inflation barometer does not appear to be giving comforting readings for the near future, thanks to exacerbated El Niño effects, which have only now begun to be acknowledged—although this phenomenon has been well known since the start of this calendar year.
The question that begs the central bank is whether a 50 bps rate hike is enough? Will a 100 bps cash reserve ratio (CRR) hike be adequate in permanently absorbing the troubling, sticky and inflationary excess liquidity created by the FCNR scheme’s much-celebrated dollar inflows?
The Indian economy is at a crossroads. As most of us drivers know, one without a working signal light causes strife, stress and eventually accidents. Let’s hope the traffic authorities are watching.
Ajay Marwaha is head of fixed income markets at Nuvama. Views are personal.