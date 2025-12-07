It is against this background that Governor Malhotra chaired his sixth and last MPC meet in 2025. But if the MPC had any anxieties about how the actions of a whimsical man in the White House could affect us, Governor Malhotra’s statement, just four days short of the anniversary of his first year in office, gave no hint of it. On the contrary! The T (tariff) word does not appear even once in the policy statement.