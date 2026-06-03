RBI MPC: Status quo likely with an abundance of caution

Although inflation outcomes are expected to be far worse than those expected before the onset of the conflict, the CPI inflation readings are still expected to remain well within the upper limit of the RBI’s target range of 2-6%. Further, a part of the impact pertaining to higher energy prices is likely to be transitory in nature, and some reversal on this account may take place once crude oil prices cool. In such a scenario, it would be ideal to wait to assess the generalisation of price pressures before transitioning to monetary tightening.