Opinion
RBI has wisely charted a course that’s unique to India’s economy
Summary
- Amid divergent action from major central banks around the world, the Monetary Policy Committee wisely kept rates steady. A price was paid for treating high inflation as ‘transitory’ in the aftermath of monetary policy easing during the covid pandemic and we cannot afford to repeat that mistake.
A week is a long time in politics," said former British prime minister Harold Wilson, briefing journalists at the time of a sterling crisis. It was in the mid-1960s and Wilson was referring to the far-reaching fallout of the crisis.
