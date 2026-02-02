Rate cuts are done. Liquidity is now the real challenge for RBI
The communication will likely stay growth-supportive and emphasize readiness to respond to any downside risks, especially those linked to US tariffs.
After the Union Budget, all eyes are now on India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) ahead of its final rate decision for this fiscal year (FY26). After repo rate cuts totalling 125 basis points (bps), the rate-cutting cycle is expected to now conclude, and policymakers may shift focus from the cost of funds to the quantum of liquidity.