RBI Policy: Domestic growth takes priority amid global uncertainties
Summary
- With a reduction in the RBI FY26 forecasts for CPI inflation and GDP growth and clarity that the policy stance signals future rate direction and not liquidity conditions, we now expect an additional 50 bps of rate cuts in this rate cut cycle.
With inflation remaining benign, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) shifted its focus towards supporting growth, delivering a unanimous 25-basis point cut in the repo rate. The MPC also revised its policy stance from neutral to accommodative.