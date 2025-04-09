RBI Policy: Domestic growth takes priority amid global uncertainties

Margins could be a pain point for banks

With an elevated systemic credit-to-deposit ratio, the ability of banks to quickly transmit policy action through cuts in deposit rates remains monitorable. Even with softer deposit rates, the deposit base will reprice downward with a lag, whereas the transmission is expected to be faster on loans linked to external benchmarks, which account for a sizeable portion of the bank credit, and on loans taken by highly rated borrowers. As the policy rate cuts and deposit rate cuts may continue over the next few quarters, the pressure on interest margins is expected to persist during FY2026 and may spill over to next year.