The monetary policy committee (MPC) in its first meeting for the new fiscal year faces what the International Energy Agency has described as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.
Status quo on repo rate to continue as RBI gauges impact of oil shock
SummaryThe policy stance is likely to be retained as neutral, providing the MPC with the flexibility to act appropriately depending on the evolving macro-economic conditions.
The monetary policy committee (MPC) in its first meeting for the new fiscal year faces what the International Energy Agency has described as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.
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