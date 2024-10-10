RBI’s neutral policy stance shouldn’t raise rate-cut hopes too high
Summary
- The MPC’s switch in stance to ‘neutral’ foreshadows a dovish turn in monetary policy—should inflation ease, that is. Market players who have eagerly been awaiting a pivot ever since the Fed began easing mustn’t miss RBI’s emphasis on its 4% target being durably achieved.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) on Wednesday held interest rates steady, but changed its policy stance from “withdrawal of accommodation" to “neutral," thus readying the ground for rate cuts in the months ahead if inflation eases durably to its 4% target.