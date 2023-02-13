RBI must emulate FM’s transparency on failure to meet targets
- While Nirmala Sitharaman has been open about why she fell short of fiscal deficit targets, the RBI has been frustratingly opaque on its failure to meet inflation targets
On February 1, 2020, weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic began, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman invoked the ‘escape clause’ to take a 50 basis points leeway in the fiscal deficit number for 2019-20 while presenting her second budget in Parliament.
