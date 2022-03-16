RBI must equip our banks to better handle climate risk

Challenges of risk management: In this initial phase, banks face at least two major challenges, one of definition and data, and the other of quantitative modelling. Definitions of ‘green assets’ are not consistent across countries. Even within the same country, asset tagging is more of an ‘accounting’ issue and the capacity for physical validation of claims and measurement of emissions at scale is limited. Regulator-suggested normative emission values often leave scope for manipulation, thereby posing an audit challenge. Thus, the mapping of assets to emission or climate-risk sensitivity is a data challenge. In addition, portfolio behaviour with respect to weather fluctuations has not been systematically studied by most banks. Besides , climate impacts play out on a decadal scale and the best risk models go only as far as 5 years. Given these challenges, not to mention the uncertain nature of the problem itself, stress testing by using exhaustive alternate scenarios is currently among the most robust approaches.