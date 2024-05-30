RBI must help demystify the market for government bonds to attract investors
Summary
- RBI’s new Retail Direct app for retail investors to buy government securities will enlarge the Centre’s access to funds. But the platform is not user-friendly. RBI should work on simplifying our access to this risk-free investment avenue.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a mobile app for its Retail Direct facility that lets retail investors buy sovereign bonds directly from the government and trade these online. The app, available for Android devices and iPhones, enables participation in India’s primary and secondary bond markets at the touch of a thumb.