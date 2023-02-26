Every new year comes with its own share of uncertainties and 2023 has been no exception. The usual ambiguities have been accentuated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its after-effects in the form of heightened inflation, an economic slowdown and coordinated interest rate increases across the globe. But there is another unknown-unknown coming down the expressway which could unsettle the financial system, especially the relationship between a central bank and systemic financial stability.

This unmapped element is climate change and central banks across the world are currently grappling with how to quantify all the accompanying physical and transition risks that will inevitably visit the financial system, apart from figuring out how to manage probable losses and design robust governance and risk management models. Attempts are also being made to create a common global reporting system, with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) having already published two early drafts of standards. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also published a discussion paper in July 2022 as a precursor to framing regulatory guidelines on climate risk and sustainable finance.

This sounds fairly routine, but a caveat might be in order here: the due process for implementing this is likely to create some churn and instability in the financial system. The disruption will, of course, be temporary, but it is still worth asking whether financial agents have prepared themselves for this temporary dislocation. Three issues call for a critical evaluation.

The first will be weaning financial institutions gradually away from projects that have carbon-heavy footprints, both directly and indirectly. The problem is more acute with bread-and-butter commercial projects with an indirect impact. For example, real estate projects are increasingly pitching themselves as ‘green’ and, in all likelihood, financial institutions might go along with that; however, as experience has shown, many such projects have played havoc with natural drainage systems, flood plains or natural water bodies in numerous cities, leading to frequent flooding. Here is another example. Banks may be quick to finance a solar-based power generator as a desirable ‘green’ energy project, but would scarcely be aware that such an investment could also lead to land degradation or loss of habitat for wildlife, resulting in permanent damage to the biosphere. This raises an unavoidable question: Is it okay to finance projects that are perhaps ‘green’ but actually leave behind a larger harmful footprint?

At a broader level, regulators will have to think about creating an ethical framework that addresses the dilemma of balancing business growth (or profitability) with climate change imperatives. Currently, most bank financed projects in India do not meet decarbonization norms and transitioning to new standards is unlikely to be painless. Regulators might then have to think about creating a calibrated glide path that aligns the financial sector’s ambitions with India’s net-zero goal.

The second grey area lies in creating a credible database. This will be necessary for not only understanding, or quantifying, the nature of the risks that accompany climate change, but also for preparing workable risk mitigation models. Most of the work will initially have some element of error built into it either because past data might not be representative of the future damage from climate change, or because data sets might be inherently flawed. Databases will have to be dynamic, not rooted in past events but updated constantly as new trends emerge.

Consequently, it will be imperative for RBI to get involved in building a credible and reliable data base for its regulated entities. This is further necessitated by the fact that unique problems may arise which may be peculiar to India and not necessarily aligned with globally comparable, interoperable standards. The Indian central bank will also have to make sure that the voice of developing economies is heard in forums like the Network for Greening the Financial System, of which it is a member.

Simultaneously, RBI must pay attention to other voices demanding that a prolonged focus on data and analytics might detract, or even delay, the urgent task of crafting a first-generation policy response and regulatory framework.

The third aspect relates to the Indian financial system’s capacity deficit in coping with the rigours of a new risk management system. RBI’s July 2022 discussion paper has devoted a separate chapter to capacity building, reminding bank managements about the need for internal change and upgradation. But to accomplish some of the governance and risk mitigation challenges will require investment in a different kind of human resources, markedly different from the usual risk managers; banks will require talent that is not only proficient in dealing with large data sets and analytical models, but also adept in identifying risks that are not visible to the naked eye. For example, scenario modelling skills may be invaluable here and the US Federal Reserve has already begun its journey down that path.

There will invariably be other niggling problems and RBI will have a crucial role in making the transition less painful. The central bank certainly has the technocratic capacity, but it should also be transparent about the changes required in its own institutional structure and processes.

Rajrishi Singhal is a policy consultant and a senior journalist. His Twitter handle is @rajrishisinghal.