RBI must not downplay green central banking hassles
The central bank must be transparent about the pains arising from a regulatory transition
Every new year comes with its own share of uncertainties and 2023 has been no exception. The usual ambiguities have been accentuated by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and its after-effects in the form of heightened inflation, an economic slowdown and coordinated interest rate increases across the globe. But there is another unknown-unknown coming down the expressway which could unsettle the financial system, especially the relationship between a central bank and systemic financial stability.