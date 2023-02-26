RBI must not downplay green central banking hassles

The first will be weaning financial institutions gradually away from projects that have carbon-heavy footprints, both directly and indirectly. The problem is more acute with bread-and-butter commercial projects with an indirect impact. For example, real estate projects are increasingly pitching themselves as ‘green’ and, in all likelihood, financial institutions might go along with that; however, as experience has shown, many such projects have played havoc with natural drainage systems, flood plains or natural water bodies in numerous cities, leading to frequent flooding. Here is another example. Banks may be quick to finance a solar-based power generator as a desirable ‘green’ energy project, but would scarcely be aware that such an investment could also lead to land degradation or loss of habitat for wildlife, resulting in permanent damage to the biosphere. This raises an unavoidable question: Is it okay to finance projects that are perhaps ‘green’ but actually leave behind a larger harmful footprint?