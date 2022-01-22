CBDCs: RBI must take a leaf out of US Fed’s consultative approach

Likewise with discussion papers. The RBI does call for comments, but these are not made public. What we get, instead, is a terse statement saying the RBI has examined the comments received. But no one is any the wiser either about the suggestions made or how these impacted the final decision. It’s as though the Oracle has spoken! The central bank’s recent proposal for the resolution of PMC Bank involving the interests of thousands of depositors is a case in point. But that is not how policy should be framed. We need a free and frank exchange of views. With complete transparency.