RBI needs to upgrade the way it conducts its stress tests

Further, analysing past reports suggests that the baseline scenarios have often been in line with the actual GNPA rates in the following 6-15 months. But there were some misses as well. For instance, as per the December 2015 report, in an extremely stressful scenario associated with GDP growth of 3.7%, GNPA was estimated at 6.9% in March 2017. The actual GNPA that month stood at 9.6%, despite GDP growth exceeding 7%. Likewise, actual GNPA (11.6%) in March 2018 was higher than the stress case GNPA (11.2%) projected in the December 2017 report. This was despite economic activity being in line with the baseline scenario.