RBI operations: Allow in more sunlight, not less

We need more transparency on the whole. RBI’s 50-basis-points repo rate increase was widely expected and had even been discounted by the market. The market’s chief concern is the state of liquidity. It went into a temporary deficit for a couple of days for technical reasons. But it was enough to spook the market because, if nascent growth impulses are to be marshalled, sufficient liquidity must be available to nourish a recovering appetite for bank credit. The traditional pipeline of bank funds—supply of bank deposits—usually lags credit demand growth and any lingering anxiety over a dry spell could harden expectations, with adverse consequences for credit pricing. Shrinking liquidity has already added a few basis points to rising interest rates. The situation was compounded by RBI’s defence of the rupee’s external value and its impact on liquidity, with wild guesses on the amounts involved being thrown about. This required RBI to allow some sunlight on its currency operations and offer clarity on its approach to liquidity, instead of making a mere case for its adequacy and issuing the boilerplate statement: “remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation".

