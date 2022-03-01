RBI ought to take a balanced view on cryptocurrency

Even if RBI wished to express a strong dislike for cryptocurrency, a ban call ignores our constitutional scheme. It is a basic constitutional principle that the state does not decide private matters for its citizens. The Supreme Court in a well-known case on the right to privacy declared, “The best decisions on how life should be lived are entrusted to the individual." Citizens have the right to participate in a new technology wave and be part of what has come to be known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Millions of Indians are doing so. RBI had already made caustic assertions in the Supreme Court defending its 2018 circular on virtual currencies, which the court found lacking empirical basis, disproportionate, and therefore unconstitutional. A long line of cases has held that there is a high bar for the state to ban something. Mere dislike is insufficient. There was no underlying economic data, including any projections, in the speech to show how cryptocurrency is going to actually “wreck" the economy. There was also no reasoning offered on how a crypto ban in India would solve any of the problems cited that regulation cannot solve. The speech asked how a case of mis-selling would be redressed if cryptocurrency were not banned. Some research would have shown that cases of cryptocurrency fraud have already been prosecuted in India. In fact, law enforcement agencies use a combination of publicly-available blockchain logs and information gathered from exchanges and banks to trace culprits. A ban would deprive law enforcement agencies of this information.

