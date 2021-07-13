RBI penalties have begun to shift from puny to punitive

The reputational risk of fines is overblown: Small fines of token amounts tend to ‘shame’ the entity and are expected to push its management to act in defence of its reputation, which is often measured by its stock market performance in the period right after a penalty is announced. In May, two large Indian private banks were asked to pay fines ranging from ₹3 crore to ₹10 crore. But in the 7-day period after that announcement, their stocks showed positive returns of 0.5% to 1.0%. While a more detailed study is required on the impact of fines on Indian banks, this finding is in line with global research on the topic. The effect of fines on the reputation of banks is nuanced. A study suggests that the fine’s magnitude is directly linked to reputation risk (European Banking Authority, 2014). Others suggest that the reason for the fine is important. If it is for misconduct with customers (say, the mis-selling of products) or investors (accounting issues), the reputational impact is harder. However, if the misconduct is against third parties (tax evasion or an environmental violation), the offender’s stock price may not be significantly impacted (Regulatory Sanctions and Reputational Damage in Financial markets; Armour, et al, 2016). Heavy fines tend to persuade even short-term shareholders to look beyond earnings at the bank’s controls.