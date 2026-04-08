At first glance, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest policy decision will be filed under the familiar label of “status quo". No change in rates, no shift in stance, and no dramatic liquidity measures. Yet, to stop there would be to miss the essence of what was, in fact, a deeply active policy.
RBI holds fire, sharpens message amid global flux
SummaryIn turbulent waters, the RBI has chosen not to oversteer, but to steady the ship and reassure markets that it remains firmly in control.
At first glance, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest policy decision will be filed under the familiar label of “status quo". No change in rates, no shift in stance, and no dramatic liquidity measures. Yet, to stop there would be to miss the essence of what was, in fact, a deeply active policy.
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