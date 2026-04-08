RBI holds fire, sharpens message amid global flux

At first glance, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest policy decision will be filed under the familiar label of “status quo". No change in rates, no shift in stance, and no dramatic liquidity measures. Yet, to stop there would be to miss the essence of what was, in fact, a deeply active policy.
At first glance, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest policy decision will be filed under the familiar label of “status quo". No change in rates, no shift in stance, and no dramatic liquidity measures. Yet, to stop there would be to miss the essence of what was, in fact, a deeply active policy.
Because if the RBI did little by way of action, it did a great deal through communication.
Because if the RBI did little by way of action, it did a great deal through communication.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s commentary offered a masterclass in calibrated central banking—demonstrating how, in periods of heightened uncertainty, words themselves can become a powerful policy instrument.
The backdrop to this decision could hardly have been more fluid. Just hours before the policy announcement, a tentative ceasefire between the US and Iran sent oil prices sharply lower. Yet, the durability of this truce—and critically, the uninterrupted functioning of the Strait of Hormuz—still remains in question. The global economy may have stepped back from the brink, but it is unclear whether it is out of the woods yet.
Against this shifting landscape, the RBI chose patience over reaction.
Rather than front-loading policy moves, the central bank laid out—in unusually explicit terms—the channels through which the West Asia conflict could transmit to India: inflation, the current account, remittances, supply chains, energy costs, and ultimately, growth. Importantly, it underscored the dual nature of the shock—simultaneously inflationary and growth-dampening. In other words, a textbook stagflationary impulse.
This framing matters. It explains why the RBI resisted the temptation to lean either hawkish or dovish. Instead, it chose a nuanced position that markets often struggle to price, but one that is entirely appropriate for the moment.
Equally notable was what the RBI chose not to do.
Amid calls from sections of the market to deploy unconventional tools—such as incentivizing NRI deposits—the central bank held its ground. Such measures, while effective in moments of acute external stress, carry signalling risks that can outweigh their benefits when deployed prematurely. In refraining, the RBI avoided solving for a problem that has not yet fully materialized.
RBI’s updated macro forecasts offer further insight into this cautious pragmatism.
The central bank has revised its inflation forecasts upward—now estimated at 4.6% for FY27—reflecting a reassessment of energy prices, with oil assumptions now closer to $85 per barrel, even under a relatively benign scenario. Yet, if anything, risks to this path remain skewed to the upside—given the uncertain evolution of the West Asia conflict, potential second-round effects, and any weather-related disruptions like El Nino.
And yet, this is not a central bank in a hurry to turn hawkish.
Two factors explain this restraint. First, as the governor highlighted, the starting point for inflation remains unusually benign, with recent prints hovering near 3%. This provides valuable policy space, allowing the RBI to look through near-term volatility.
Second, and more importantly, underlying price pressures, after removing food and fuel components, remain contained. The introduction of a forward-looking core inflation estimate—at 4.4% for FY27—reinforces the view that demand-side pressures are still viewed as well anchored.
This combination allows the RBI to acknowledge upside risks to inflation without validating the market’s increasingly aggressive rate-hike expectations. In effect, the central bank has pushed back against premature tightening—not by disputing the risks, but by contextualizing them within a still-comfortable macro starting point. This implies that support for liquidity and transmission of earlier rate cuts is likely to continue.
On growth, the tone was more cautionary. The central bank flagged downside risks to its 6.9% GDP projection for FY27, acknowledging the multiple channels through which higher energy costs and supply disruptions could weigh on activity.
At this stage, one must recognize that the risk is not merely external. A less supportive monsoon or a resurgence in inflation could stall the fragile recovery in consumption, both rural and urban.
Finally, the RBI’s stance on the rupee was unambiguous in intent, if not in explicit targets. There is no appetite for defending specific levels, but neither is there tolerance for disorderly movements that risk becoming self-fulfilling. The message is clear: exchange rate adjustments must remain anchored in fundamentals, not sentiment-driven overshooting. The rupee, as a shock absorber during tariff risks last year, may have served us well, but in a shock that can be inflationary, excessive rupee depreciation only amplifies the pain.
Taken together, this policy was less about immediate action and more about shaping expectations. In a world where shocks are increasingly geopolitical, nonlinear, and difficult to model, central banks must often operate in the realm of probabilities rather than certainties. The RBI’s response reflects precisely that—patient, pragmatic, and anchored in optionality.
In turbulent waters, the RBI has chosen not to oversteer, but to steady the ship and reassure markets that it remains firmly in control.
Sakshi Gupta is principal economist at HDFC Bank. Views are personal.