The decision taken in any policy is the repo rate, followed by the stance. Yet, there are several expectations as the narrative, though quite stylized, is open to interpretation by market players. Hence, a status quo on rates and stance does not mean it is a non-event.
RBI policy: Why the pause may be setting up a future rate hike
SummaryThe concept of stance has always been nebulous, and ‘neutral’ was a way of saying that anything could happen in the future. Today it is accepted that the stance does not need to change before there is rate action. Hence, no change in stance may not really mean anything significant
The decision taken in any policy is the repo rate, followed by the stance. Yet, there are several expectations as the narrative, though quite stylized, is open to interpretation by market players. Hence, a status quo on rates and stance does not mean it is a non-event.
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