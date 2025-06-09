The Reserve Bank’s growth stimulus is a bold bet on price stability
The central bank’s evolving role in India’s economic stability has finally placed it within reach of maturity in capping inflation. RBI’s easing of monetary policy, with a jumbo rate cut announced in its June statement, makes 2025-26 a crucial test year.
If anyone needs a layperson’s refresher on the role played by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in steadying our economy during the crisis of 1991, the first episode of a documentary series called RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee is a breezy watch. As a visual bonus, it even offers a glimpse of India’s gold stash.