Opinion
Why hasn’t RBI cut policy rates despite its lack of control over food inflation?
Summary
- It must tame general inflation as a priority, and prices can rise in interlinked ways. Also, India’s central bank must keep the asset-liability mismatch of commercial banks from worsening as households shift savings from deposits to equity stocks.
With a 8% fall in stock prices from their peak on 26 September, those who make money from the business of selling stocks seem to be getting jittery. Foreign institutional investors pulled out ₹94,017 crore or $11.2 billion in October.
