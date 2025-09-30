Mint Quick Edit | RBI can focus on either growth or inflation without worrying about the other
With growth looking steady and inflation tame, India’s central bank has more choice than usual. Will it wait for more clarity on trends, or pre-emptively cut its policy rate to back the government’s fiscal stimulus?
It’s a dilemma that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wouldn’t mind being caught in. The economy’s growth path seems to be on a steady incline with inflation well under control. So, it can choose to focus on either without having to worry about compromising the other.