Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | RBI can focus on either growth or inflation without worrying about the other

Mint Editorial Board

With growth looking steady and inflation tame, India’s central bank has more choice than usual. Will it wait for more clarity on trends, or pre-emptively cut its policy rate to back the government’s fiscal stimulus?

RBI’s main mandate is price stability, but it’s always nice to have choice.
Gift this article

It’s a dilemma that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wouldn’t mind being caught in. The economy’s growth path seems to be on a steady incline with inflation well under control. So, it can choose to focus on either without having to worry about compromising the other.

Also Read | RBI policy pause likely as trade, tariff uncertainties cloud growth outlook
Ultimately, its policy-rate decision on Wednesday will go by its outlook on relative deviations from an ideal scenario. A wait-and-watch posture would enable it to respond more confidently later, once it has greater clarity on where price levels and GDP growth are headed.

Also Read | Policy framework review: RBI must keep inflation firmly in its crosshairs

On the other hand, we can’t rule out a quarter-percentage-point rate cut, should RBI decide to act pre-emptively in support of economic expansion before the blow dealt by US tariffs to trade shows up in our data. Since rate moves work with a lag, a case for such action can easily be made.

Also Read | RBI has done well to focus on its core competence: Price stability

Besides, RBI may want to back the government’s fiscal stimulus with a monetary one—on the reasoning that while GST rate cuts fire up consumer demand and potentially also business investment, stoking credit offtake would add a financial tailwind to the economy’s momentum. RBI’s main mandate, to be sure, is price stability. But it’s always nice to have choice.

